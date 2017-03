UK backpacker beaten and raped in eight-week ordeal in Australia, police say

Tatjana Muskiet

young British tourist was allegedly raped and assaulted repeatedly while held captive on a road trip through outback Australia.

The harrowing ordeal for the 22-year-old ended on Sunday afternoon when officers pulled over a four-wheel-drive in a routine traffic stop at Mitchell, about 600km west of Brisbane, Queensland police said. The visibly distressed woman at the wheel, who had facial fractures, bruises and cuts, told officers of her ordeal and alerted them to her attacker hiding in a storage alcove in the back of the vehicle, police said. Inspector Paul Hart said the pair, who met at a dance party outside Cairns in January, had briefly been in “a relationship that’s obviously soured.” “It’s tragic for the poor woman,” Hart told Guardian Australia.(The guardian)…[+]