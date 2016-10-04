Verstappen tevreden met tweede plaats in Maleisië

Tatjana Muskiet

Max Verstappen was zondag opgetogen na zijn tweede plaats in de Grand Prix van Maleisië. De coureur van Red Bull Racing moest alleen teamgenoot Daniel Ricciardo voor zich dulden. "Ik heb de hele race voor de overwinning gevochten", zei Verstappen op het podium. "Het was een redelijk goede race." "De start was dit keer wel goed, en in de race hadden we een goede snelheid. We hebben de hele race goede stints gereden", vertelde de driver of the day later op de persconferentie. "De safety cars kwamen eigenlijk op het verkeerde moment voor mij, maar we mogen heel tevreden zijn met de tweede plaats. Voor het team is het een topresultaat."(Nu.nl)