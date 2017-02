Zuzu Verk’s jailed boyfriend bought painter drop cloths the night she disappeared

Tatjana Muskiet

ALPINE, Texas — What a man says was supposed to be a romantic dinner and back massage with his girlfriend ended with the woman missing and later found dead, according to police affidavits released Tuesday.

Those actions included the purchase of three large plastic sheets usually used by painters as drop cloths. Sheets similar to those bought at an Alpine variety store were found with human remains found scattered around a shallow grave in the wilderness outside Alpine in West Texas. Analysis of dental records confirmed that the remains were those of Zuzu Verk, a 21-year-old Sul Ross State University Student from the Fort Worth, Texas, suburb of Keller. Charged with second-degree felony evidence tampering by concealment of a corpse are Verk’s 22-year-old boyfriend Robert Fabian and Fabian’s 28-year-old friend Chris Estrada.(nydailynews)…[+]